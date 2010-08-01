|
|
-
750 ss wiring question
Guys,
I am putting a 750ss e box and and stator/flywheel in my 650 X2. My question is on the e box, there is a 3 wire connector thats white and triangle shaped. The wires are one brown, one black, and one red. The black is ground, the brown goes to the flywheel/stator cover, and the red goes to the rectifier. So where does this quick connect go? Thanks in advance.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)
- beerdart
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules