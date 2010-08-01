Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: RCJS / Watcon.com Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale..... #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2003 Location wisconsin Age 50 Posts 9,663 RCJS / Watcon.com Black Friday-Cyber Monday sale..... We will be having a Black Friday Sale, From 11-24-2017, through Cyber Monday 11-27-2017



Order online at www.watcon.com



Deep discounts on our Watcon products. Below is a list on marked down products. Everything else on the site will be 10% off regular price, with the coupon code - PWCT Please note, coupon NOT Valid with sale or other marked down products/parts



Part # Description SALE retail



OCT-HS watcon hood seal $25 $35

SM-1 watcon side molding bumper kit stand ups $45 $65

SM-2 watcon side molding kit sit down PWC $70 $95

TS104-212 watcon temp strips $13 $18

SPRAY-1 watcon spray fitting 1/4 niple $26 $35

SPRAY-2 watcon spray fitting 3/8 nipple $26 $35

ADPT-K watcon kehin intake to mikuni carb adapter $28 $35

DC-800 watcon drive coupler tool Kaw $61 $78

DC-1200 watcon drive coupler tool weber hydrospace $63 $78

K550-SPCR watcon intake spacer K550 piston port $32 $40

PI-142 watcon impeller pitch gauge 142mm $105 $130

PI-148 watcon impeller pitch gauge 148mm $105 $130

PI-160 watcon impeller pitch gauge 160mm $105 $130

550-CONV RCJS 550 to 650/750 conversion plate $72 $85

HPM-SNRN1 watcon sn sj to rn sj pole conversion brkt $165 $200

550PF1 RCJS 550 1/2 pipe flange mount $80 $100

JSB-02 Jet Ski bible & watcon tuning manual $36 $50

WPR-1 watcon water proof relay $47 $61

SRPT-1 watcon harness for water proof relay $15 $17

TRI650 RCJS Tri-Scoop Kawasaki 650SX / X-2 $147 $185

OST-STD Watcon octane/ SJ steer plate std length $55 $65

OST-001 Watcon octane/SJ steer plate minus 1" $55 $64

SP-550 RCJS Quick Steer plate JS 550 82-90 std $53 $65

SP-550SHORT RCJS Quick Steer Plate JS 550 Minus 1 1/2" $53 $65

SP-650 RCJS Quick steer plate 650sx $53 $65

SP-750 RCJS Quick steer plate 750SX/SXi $53 $65

B1-EK Watcon rear exh kit for Blaster 1 $87 $100



As always, thank you all so much for your business, and support.



John

608-743-1305 9am to 5pm CST m-f

email



Please visit our web sites



new parts / products / services

used parts

thank you



