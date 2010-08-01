Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 06 vx no compression cylinder #4 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2017 Location northeast florida Posts 18 06 vx no compression cylinder #4 Hello. I've a 06 vx deluxe with 250 hrs. It wouldn't idle and would run really rough. It had a hull leak and lots of water went into it. I sealed up the leak and ran it once/twice and then it acted up. Took it to a local shop and they told me there was zero compression in cylinder #4. They have not gone into it yet to determine the problem. They are waiting for me to tell them what to do next. They're telling me that it probably wont be worth it to have them spend hours looking into it.





What should I do now? Sell it as is? Spend the money to have someone fix it? Put in a new engine? I'm not mechanically inclined to do major work myself.





Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,837 Re: 06 vx no compression cylinder #4 It has lots of hours so fixing a valve will only give you a little more time before it dies.



A SBT reman engine is around $2,000 Plus $500-$800 to install....not worth it IMO but on the other hand you cant buy another ski with a new engine for that so you have to figure if you want a ski or not & if you can afford it.



I am going down the same road with my '08 VX with 650 hours, stuck exhaust valve hence 0 compression. I am going to do the work myself this winter.

