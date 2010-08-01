Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Opinion on engine with 650 hours from '08 VX 110. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Crestwood, Ky Age 50 Posts 135 Opinion on engine with 650 hours from '08 VX 110. I have the engine out due to a stuck valve. The compressions after the stuck valve were 180,180,180, 0. The engine is currently out of ski in my basement for the winter. I am going to pull the head to fix the valve.



It used very little oil previously.



Should I tear it down farther and rebuild, or just concentrate on the head?



yes, it was a rental for its first 2 years up to 500 hours in Florida.

