Opinion on engine with 650 hours from '08 VX 110.
I have the engine out due to a stuck valve. The compressions after the stuck valve were 180,180,180, 0. The engine is currently out of ski in my basement for the winter. I am going to pull the head to fix the valve.
It used very little oil previously.
Should I tear it down farther and rebuild, or just concentrate on the head?
Thanks
Re: Opinion on engine with 650 hours from '08 VX 110.
-
Re: Opinion on engine with 650 hours from '08 VX 110.
yes, it was a rental for its first 2 years up to 500 hours in Florida.
