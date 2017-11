Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: yamaha 701 aftermarket head #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2007 Location florida Posts 87 yamaha 701 aftermarket head 701 yamaha head made by westcoast i believe. stamped MWVEW2HD

Domes say 701 30 so my guess is 30cc domes

heads in good shape besides paint chipping off $75 shipped Attached Images IMG_0090.JPG (1.94 MB, 0 views)

IMG_0090.JPG (1.94 MB, 0 views) IMG_0089.JPG (1.85 MB, 0 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules