Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Yamaha Head whats it worth? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2009 Location Lafayette La Posts 124 Yamaha Head whats it worth? I have a Riva Yamaha head, domes had detonation. All I own is Kawasaki, time to trade this one off. Any idea on value?KIMG0034.jpegKIMG0035.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,795 Re: Yamaha Head whats it worth? Not worth much with the detonation. Ive got the same thing for sale for $50 with no bites.. Im addicted... #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2009 Location Lafayette La Posts 124 Re: Yamaha Head whats it worth? Are the domes that hard to find? #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Nov 2008 Location Cleveland, Ohio Posts 2,795 Re: Yamaha Head whats it worth? Originally Posted by spears7100 Originally Posted by Are the domes that hard to find? Im addicted... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

