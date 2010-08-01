pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 4 of 4
  1. Today, 04:53 PM #1
    spears7100
    spears7100 is online now
    PWCToday Regular spears7100's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Lafayette La
    Posts
    124

    Yamaha Head whats it worth?

    I have a Riva Yamaha head, domes had detonation. All I own is Kawasaki, time to trade this one off. Any idea on value?KIMG0034.jpegKIMG0035.jpeg
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:56 PM #2
    spitz15
    spitz15 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home spitz15's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Cleveland, Ohio
    Posts
    2,795

    Re: Yamaha Head whats it worth?

    Not worth much with the detonation. Ive got the same thing for sale for $50 with no bites..
    Im addicted...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:07 PM #3
    spears7100
    spears7100 is online now
    PWCToday Regular spears7100's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2009
    Location
    Lafayette La
    Posts
    124

    Re: Yamaha Head whats it worth?

    Are the domes that hard to find?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:09 PM #4
    spitz15
    spitz15 is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home spitz15's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2008
    Location
    Cleveland, Ohio
    Posts
    2,795

    Re: Yamaha Head whats it worth?

    Quote Originally Posted by spears7100 View Post
    Are the domes that hard to find?
    yes.
    Im addicted...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 