Yamaha Head whats it worth?
I have a Riva Yamaha head, domes had detonation. All I own is Kawasaki, time to trade this one off. Any idea on value?KIMG0034.jpegKIMG0035.jpeg
Re: Yamaha Head whats it worth?
Not worth much with the detonation. Ive got the same thing for sale for $50 with no bites..
Re: Yamaha Head whats it worth?
Are the domes that hard to find?
Re: Yamaha Head whats it worth?
yes.
Originally Posted by spears7100
Are the domes that hard to find?
