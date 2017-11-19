pxctoday

  Today, 02:48 PM #1
    Grumpy Old Guy
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    FS Seadoo 140 BIG HUB Pump

    I have 2 good used 140 big hub jet pumps for sale. They are off of a jet boat with 720 motors so the impeller may work good on a ski...dont know until tested.

    These are a great up grade for any 800 powered ski or jetboat. May need wear rings & I can install as well. Asking $150 each loaded with impellers. New wearring installed is extra. Plus shipping. Best $150 you will ever spend on your ski !!
  Today, 04:25 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Re: FS Seadoo 140 BIG HUB Pump

    OK I pulled the pumps & both will need wear rings I can install wear rings for $50 each.

    One pump has a small chip on one of the veins. I dont consider it a issue but just want to be honest about what I sell. I will sell that pump for$125 as is or $175 with new wear ring. Plus shipping

    The other pump is perfect but will need a wear ring......$150 as is or $200 with new wear ring installed,plus shipping.

    Buy both & I will deal a little. These are complete ready to run minus wear rings. They are a awesome upgrade for any ski that has the small hub pump. 96-97 XP.... 97-99 SPX.... 96 Challenger Jet Boat... 96-97 GTX
  Today, 04:26 PM #3
    Grumpy Old Guy
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Re: FS Seadoo 140 BIG HUB Pump

    Swirl style impellers should work great in any 720/800 application.
