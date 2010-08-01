Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Up coming 750 build. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2010 Location nd Age 37 Posts 123 Up coming 750 build. so I was able to pick these c ouches and trailer fo r 700 bucks couple wk ends ago. Of course one is a kawi 750 that will b swapped into either my 440 or 550. Also am goin to do a rhass pump conversion and hopefully with everyones help do a trim system also. Wa s unable to get a compression test done due to it being single digits in my area. Guy had put them away running so hoping for the best. At least for the 750. The Polaris I cud give to craps about. If I get it running awesome. Wife will have something to ride. And now have a double trailer!! Really excited to get going on this buy for the mean time Ive been a carpenter latey doin remodel jobs in r house but as soon as Im done its game on. Anything out of the ordinary for a 750 swap. Ive done 650 swap before. Is it as straig ht forward as the 650 swap or does it come with its struggles??





Attached Images 845E2653-646C-47E4-8CAE-1527039FE1F2.jpeg (2.14 MB, 2 views)



91 550sx/650conversion

Past skis

86 X2(donor motor)

