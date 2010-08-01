pxctoday

  Today, 11:05 AM
    stoih22
    Join Date
    Oct 2010
    Location
    nd
    Age
    37
    Posts
    123

    Up coming 750 build.

    so I was able to pick these couches andtrailer for 700 buckscouple wkends ago. Ofcourse one is a kawi750 that will b swapped into either my440 or 550. Also am goin to do a rhass pumpconversion and hopefully witheveryones help do atrim system also. Wasunable to get acompression test donedue to it being singledigits in my area. Guyhad put them away running so hoping for the best. At least for the 750. The Polaris I cud give to craps about. If I get it running awesome. Wife will have something to ride. And now have a double trailer!! Really excited to get going on this buy for the mean time Ive been a carpenter latey doin remodel jobs in r house but as soon as Im done its game on. Anything out of the ordinary for a 750 swap. Ive done 650 swapbefore. Is it as straight forward as the 650swap or does it comewith its struggles??
    91 440/650 conversion
    91 550sx/650conversion
    Past skis
    86 X2(donor motor)
    88 650sx(donor motor)
