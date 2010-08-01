so I was able to pick these couches andtrailer for 700 buckscouple wkends ago. Ofcourse one is a kawi750 that will b swapped into either my440 or 550. Also am goin to do a rhass pumpconversion and hopefully witheveryones help do atrim system also. Wasunable to get acompression test donedue to it being singledigits in my area. Guyhad put them away running so hoping for the best. At least for the 750. The Polaris I cud give to craps about. If I get it running awesome. Wife will have something to ride. And now have a double trailer!! Really excited to get going on this buy for the mean time Ive been a carpenter latey doin remodel jobs in r house but as soon as Im done its game on. Anything out of the ordinary for a 750 swap. Ive done 650 swapbefore. Is it as straight forward as the 650swap or does it comewith its struggles??