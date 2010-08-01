|
I dream skis
Set-Back Torrent 148 pump / Thrust Trim
1 1/2 year old set-Back Torrent 148 pump, Torrent Drive shaft, just installed new bearings and seals. Thrust EZ-Pull trim, Pro-Tec alum turn nozzle. FPP Coupler Mod, Long and short tail cones New, Skat 12/20 installed Plus Skat 10/17 ( 1 1/2 yeas old, perfect condition)
Thrust cable and lever. $2250.00 Shipped
Upgrading to a 155 is the reason for sale.3422D5FD-132A-40A8-90ED-B6CFD487E6CA.jpegEA8EFC57-CE74-4927-9AF2-5C4A5D3635F3.jpeg5D0CA2B2-72FA-458D-9AC4-F8DFC60A6564.jpegBBF18017-D7BD-4071-B854-FC576BDC9566.jpeg
