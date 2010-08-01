|
|
-
2005 RXP Black Sooty Exhaust?
I picked up a pair of these from a friend that had been sitting for a year or two.
I did oil and plugs and they seem to run good on the trailer but one has sooty exhaust.
I cant run them much on the hose but curious if there is something I should look at before I water test them.
Thanks
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 2005 RXP Black Sooty Exhaust?
Run it & see if it flashes any codes or gets a check engine light.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules