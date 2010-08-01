pxctoday

  Today, 08:30 PM #1
    SaltyDog251
    SaltyDog251 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2015
    Location
    Cape Coral, Fl
    Age
    48
    Posts
    37

    2005 RXP Black Sooty Exhaust?

    I picked up a pair of these from a friend that had been sitting for a year or two.

    I did oil and plugs and they seem to run good on the trailer but one has sooty exhaust.

    I cant run them much on the hose but curious if there is something I should look at before I water test them.

    Thanks
  Today, 08:57 PM #2
    Grumpy Old Guy
    Grumpy Old Guy is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Grumpy Old Guy's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2003
    Location
    Sunny Fla
    Posts
    25,825

    Re: 2005 RXP Black Sooty Exhaust?

    Run it & see if it flashes any codes or gets a check engine light.
