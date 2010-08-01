Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2005 RXP Black Sooty Exhaust? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2015 Location Cape Coral, Fl Age 48 Posts 37 2005 RXP Black Sooty Exhaust? I picked up a pair of these from a friend that had been sitting for a year or two.



I did oil and plugs and they seem to run good on the trailer but one has sooty exhaust.



I cant run them much on the hose but curious if there is something I should look at before I water test them.



Re: 2005 RXP Black Sooty Exhaust? Run it & see if it flashes any codes or gets a check engine light.

