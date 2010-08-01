New in box, never ran. Purchased from manufacturer already modified. The exhaust outlet on the pipe was relocated to exit towards the front of the ski. I have never run the pipe so am not able to speak for its performance abilities, however, I searched high and low to find this pipe. My understanding is that this is one of the best pipes made for an X2, especially if you're running a 750 or and 800 motor. Feel free to message me for pictures, I have them on my phone. I had difficulty uploading them to the ad.
I paid 650.00 for the pipe and am just looking to get my money back out of it, so I'm asking 650.00 for it, shipping would be extra.
I know these pipes are rare and are sought after, I kindly ask that any interested parties not low ball me. I'm sticking firm to my price. If it does not sell, I may reconsider, but for now, the price is 650.00.