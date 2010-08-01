Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: NYNJA C4 Chamber Modified for Kawasaki X2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central nj Posts 97 NYNJA C4 Chamber Modified for Kawasaki X2 New in box, never ran. Purchased from manufacturer already modified. The exhaust outlet on the pipe was relocated to exit towards the front of the ski. I have never run the pipe so am not able to speak for its performance abilities, however, I searched high and low to find this pipe. My understanding is that this is one of the best pipes made for an X2, especially if you're running a 750 or and 800 motor. Feel free to message me for pictures, I have them on my phone. I had difficulty uploading them to the ad.

I paid 650.00 for the pipe and am just looking to get my money back out of it, so I'm asking 650.00 for it, shipping would be extra.

I know these pipes are rare and are sought after, I kindly ask that any interested parties not low ball me. I'm sticking firm to my price. If it does not sell, I may reconsider, but for now, the price is 650.00.

N.Y.N.J.A. C4



Thank you for looking



