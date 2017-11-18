|
|
-
PWCToday Newbie
JS550 bottom end opinions?
Finally got my engine cracked open to get a look at what I'm working with for my restoration project. Not looking the nicest...the engine has seen better days. One of the magnets/plastic housing is a bit broken, the taper on the crankshaft/flywheel is marred to $#!+ (Looks like a key let go before), the bearings seem mostly good. The crankcase has some scars in the rear cylinder, looks like I can clean that up. There's corrosion around where the seals sit. My questions are is this worth rebuilding or should I look at trying to find a donor engine. Is the SBT core exchange (crankshaft or engine) an option with the damage to the flywheel end or do they have to be in good shape to exchange? I'm from the East coast of Canada so that might be an issue as most companies are from the states. I am going to pick away at this as a winter project so I don't need to get it done ASAP but would like to know where to start. Any help/opinions would be appreciated.
IMG_20171118_110646.jpg
IMG_20171118_110655.jpg
IMG_20171118_123920.jpg
IMG_20171118_123926.jpg
IMG_20171118_123931.jpg
IMG_20171118_123950.jpg
IMG_20171118_123909.jpg
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: JS550 bottom end opinions?
Crank and flywheel are goners, cases will be fine after a cleanup. SBT will charge you an additional $150.00 or so for the roached front crank web. Used flywheels are available on the forums, eBay, etc.
As far as used motors... Unless you are buying from a known good seller and/or know the motors history, plan on buying a new bore, pistons and crank, that way you won't be disappointed when your used motor arrives.
Home of Newmiller Machine
-
