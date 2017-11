Results 1 to 6 of 6 Thread: Factory Manifold Repair #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2006 Location Texas Posts 706 Factory Manifold Repair I have a cheesed up Factory manifold and want the busted ears fixed and new time-cert stainless threads installed. In all the holes. Any places that have experience doing this???



Sent from my SM-N920T using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2010 Location VEGAS! Age 25 Posts 2,701 Re: Factory Manifold Repair I think Rad Dudes offered a service like this? Maybe check raddudesfi.com BERAD PHOTOGRAPHY https://www.facebook.com/BeRadPhotography

Sent from my SM-N920T using Tapatalk #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,422 Re: Factory Manifold Repair That is a pretty high stress area, to do it right you may need an arm and a leg. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #5 I dream skis Join Date May 2006 Location Texas Posts 706 Re: Factory Manifold Repair Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by That is a pretty high stress area, to do it right you may need an arm and a leg.



Sent from my SM-N920T using Tapatalk #6 I dream skis Join Date May 2006 Location Texas Posts 706 Re: Factory Manifold Repair I sent Rad Dudes a message via their website.



