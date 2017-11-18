Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Blaster Pipe Chambers.... #1 I dream skis Join Date May 2006 Location Texas Posts 706 Blaster Pipe Chambers.... I have the style of chamber without the water inlet on the end. I want to trade it for one that has the water inlet on the end. I'll throw in a little cash if need be, or I just need to buy the proper exhausts tube, the aluminum one from you.



See... the pipe mismatches the exhaust tube.



