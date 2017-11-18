|
|
-
I dream skis
Blaster Pipe Chambers....
I have the style of chamber without the water inlet on the end. I want to trade it for one that has the water inlet on the end. I'll throw in a little cash if need be, or I just need to buy the proper exhausts tube, the aluminum one from you.
See... the pipe mismatches the exhaust tube.
Sent from my SM-N920T using Tapatalk
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- fastcar396
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules