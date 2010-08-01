Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: What to use for paint? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Nov 2017 Location Lyman Posts 1 What to use for paint? Hey guys first post on here. I'm looking to restore the paint on my old 89' Kawasaki X2. Got the engine and everything out, going to sand it all down and fix all the small dings with fiberglass bondo. What do you guys recommend for paint for the top, hull, and in the engine bay? I know I should be using gel coat for the hull. I just want a factory looking white. Any input such as popular brands and if I should go with single stage paint or base/clear? Going to be painting with an HVLP gun w/ water separator and everything. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

