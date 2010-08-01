pxctoday

  Today, 03:27 PM
    jri93
    jri93 is online now
    PWCToday Regular jri93's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    ca
    Posts
    129

    For Sale: Custom built flat deck X2

    Selling my custom built x2. These pictures were taken right after the build, it has about a season of riding on it and 2 years of sitting in a garage so it is no AS clean as in these pics, but still very good condition. As you can tell I put a lot of attention to detail into this. Literally every part was either refurbished or replaced. Some of the paint below the rub rail has since peeled off but everything above the rub rail is in good condition. Ski runs and handles awesome. Needs a new battery. There is also lots of little modifications and custom touches that I do not mention in the list below.

    $2,200 OBO located in Santa Maria, CA (30 min south of Pismo Beach)

    Mods-
    Flat deck
    Fuel fill glassed over
    Hood chopped with custom vents
    Work done to the hull where the original trim selector used to go
    Rear chopped to the pump bolts
    Drive shaft fill
    Will also include a front nose fill that I never ended up using if buyer wants it.
    Fuel pickups moved to front of tank
    Steering stem drilled and bolted to eliminate slop from selector
    Foot straps
    Custom epoxy paint
    Not really a mod but engine was rebuilt with cylinders honed all new gaskets crank seals etc...

    Aftermarket parts-
    Ride plate and intake (forget brand right now)
    Variable pitch prop 9-13 I think
    Pro taper bars
    Pipe has been extended, polished, and dry mod done
    Head in pictures is no longer on the ski, it now has a stock head that has been milled for higher compression
    I believe it has a lightened flywheel but I cant recall 100%
    SBN 44 carb with west coast intake
    Rule bilge pump
    Quick steer arm

    IMG_2449.JPGIMG_2451.JPGIMG_2447.JPGIMG_2445.jpgIMG_2452.JPGIMG_2455.JPG
  Today, 03:35 PM
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,420

    Re: For Sale: Custom built flat deck X2

    Did you lengthen and weld the pipe, also looks like you added a water fitting on it.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
  Today, 03:47 PM
    jri93
    jri93 is online now
    PWCToday Regular jri93's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    ca
    Posts
    129

    Re: For Sale: Custom built flat deck X2

    Quote Originally Posted by BLRider View Post
    Did you lengthen and weld the pipe, also looks like you added a water fitting on it.
    yes the pipe has been lengthened and welded. Water fitting was moved forward to "dry out" the pipe.
