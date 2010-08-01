Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: For Sale: Custom built flat deck X2 #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2007 Location ca Posts 129 For Sale: Custom built flat deck X2 Selling my custom built x2. These pictures were taken right after the build, it has about a season of riding on it and 2 years of sitting in a garage so it is no AS clean as in these pics, but still very good condition. As you can tell I put a lot of attention to detail into this. Literally every part was either refurbished or replaced. Some of the paint below the rub rail has since peeled off but everything above the rub rail is in good condition. Ski runs and handles awesome. Needs a new battery. There is also lots of little modifications and custom touches that I do not mention in the list below.



$2,200 OBO located in Santa Maria, CA (30 min south of Pismo Beach)



Mods-

Flat deck

Fuel fill glassed over

Hood chopped with custom vents

Work done to the hull where the original trim selector used to go

Rear chopped to the pump bolts

Drive shaft fill

Will also include a front nose fill that I never ended up using if buyer wants it.

Fuel pickups moved to front of tank

Steering stem drilled and bolted to eliminate slop from selector

Foot straps

Custom epoxy paint

Not really a mod but engine was rebuilt with cylinders honed all new gaskets crank seals etc...



Aftermarket parts-

Ride plate and intake (forget brand right now)

Variable pitch prop 9-13 I think

Pro taper bars

Pipe has been extended, polished, and dry mod done

Head in pictures is no longer on the ski, it now has a stock head that has been milled for higher compression

I believe it has a lightened flywheel but I cant recall 100%

SBN 44 carb with west coast intake

Rule bilge pump

Quick steer arm



IMG_2449.JPGIMG_2451.JPGIMG_2447.JPGIMG_2445.jpgIMG_2452.JPGIMG_2455.JPG #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,420 Re: For Sale: Custom built flat deck X2 Did you lengthen and weld the pipe, also looks like you added a water fitting on it. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2007 Location ca Posts 129 Re: For Sale: Custom built flat deck X2 Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by Did you lengthen and weld the pipe, also looks like you added a water fitting on it. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules