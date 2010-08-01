Selling my custom built x2. These pictures were taken right after the build, it has about a season of riding on it and 2 years of sitting in a garage so it is no AS clean as in these pics, but still very good condition. As you can tell I put a lot of attention to detail into this. Literally every part was either refurbished or replaced. Some of the paint below the rub rail has since peeled off but everything above the rub rail is in good condition. Ski runs and handles awesome. Needs a new battery. There is also lots of little modifications and custom touches that I do not mention in the list below.
$2,200 OBO located in Santa Maria, CA (30 min south of Pismo Beach)
Mods-
Flat deck
Fuel fill glassed over
Hood chopped with custom vents
Work done to the hull where the original trim selector used to go
Rear chopped to the pump bolts
Drive shaft fill
Will also include a front nose fill that I never ended up using if buyer wants it.
Fuel pickups moved to front of tank
Steering stem drilled and bolted to eliminate slop from selector
Foot straps
Custom epoxy paint
Not really a mod but engine was rebuilt with cylinders honed all new gaskets crank seals etc...
Aftermarket parts-
Ride plate and intake (forget brand right now)
Variable pitch prop 9-13 I think
Pro taper bars
Pipe has been extended, polished, and dry mod done
Head in pictures is no longer on the ski, it now has a stock head that has been milled for higher compression
I believe it has a lightened flywheel but I cant recall 100%
SBN 44 carb with west coast intake
Rule bilge pump
Quick steer arm
IMG_2449.JPGIMG_2451.JPGIMG_2447.JPGIMG_2445.jpgIMG_2452.JPGIMG_2455.JPG