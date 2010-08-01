Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Kawasaki 800 Engine (shortblock) #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Kaukauna Wisconsin Age 28 Posts 288 Kawasaki 800 Engine (shortblock) Tim Zarnstorff from Z-force racing built the motor and rebuild the crank. The cylinders are ported for a recreation broad power along with the cases. This thing hits from the bottom and doesn't stop pulling to until the limiter. The engine includes a JetSki Unlimited head with pump gas domes installed, I will include race gas domes with the engine. Additionally the engine has an Accel Aluminum Charging flywheel. The engine blew 160psi in each hole from an O-Riley's compression tester - turning this thing by hand I am sure that reading is low. The cylinders still look good as does the pistons. If I had to guess I have 20-30 hours max on this engine. Tim set up the engine for pump gas, but I always ran 40:1 dominator with 1 gallon of race gas to 4 gallons of premium. I had too much money into this engine, so I figure a little extra octane should only help and it smells so nice!



