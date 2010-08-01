|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Kawi 650/750 parts
Kawasaki 750 dual 40mm keihin carbs. I dont know what theyre off. $110 shipped obo
CLEAN 750 stator/front cover off a 93 750 sx $120 shipped obo
Good condition skat 9-17 big hub for Kawi 140mm pumps one small ding. $115 shipped obo
750 sx small pin cases. Some dings and dents from removing some frozen cylinders. $75 shipped obo
Milled kawi 750 head. Should get around 170-185 compression. I will have a 750 in the shop next week to confirm. $85 shippped obo
750 small pin flywheel. Good shape. Comes with flywheel key and bolt. $45 shipped obo
Kawi 650 keihin 38 setup from reeds to airbox. Really dirty but someone can save it. Reeds are good. And butterflys move free.
$80 shipped obo
Kawi 650 pump off an x-2 with skat #5 prop . Some corrosion but spins free and good splines. $130 shipped obo
Kawi 650 pump modified to fit 750 sx.. good splines /bearings make offer$$
650 cases rod rash and small crank on underside $40 shipped obo
650 cylinders needs sleeve . Make offer?
Kawasaki x-2 driveshaft. Splines could be better but usable. $65 shipped obo
Kawasaki x-2 trim /turn nozzle $45 shipped obo
Kawi turn/trim off a 750 sit down. $40 shipped obo
Also have some parts from an STX 1100 and Ultra 150 just ask.
Prices are NOT firm. Make offers package deals welcome. Just want to move some of this.
To many pics to post so pm with phone # and i can text detailed pics of whatever youre interested in.
-
PWCToday Guru
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)
- mackjust1
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules