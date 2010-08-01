pxctoday

  Today, 11:37 AM #1
    dannyf
    Kawi 650/750 parts

    Kawasaki 750 dual 40mm keihin carbs. I dont know what theyre off. $110 shipped obo


    CLEAN 750 stator/front cover off a 93 750 sx $120 shipped obo


    Good condition skat 9-17 big hub for Kawi 140mm pumps one small ding. $115 shipped obo


    750 sx small pin cases. Some dings and dents from removing some frozen cylinders. $75 shipped obo


    Milled kawi 750 head. Should get around 170-185 compression. I will have a 750 in the shop next week to confirm. $85 shippped obo


    750 small pin flywheel. Good shape. Comes with flywheel key and bolt. $45 shipped obo


    Kawi 650 keihin 38 setup from reeds to airbox. Really dirty but someone can save it. Reeds are good. And butterflys move free.
    $80 shipped obo


    Kawi 650 pump off an x-2 with skat #5 prop . Some corrosion but spins free and good splines. $130 shipped obo


    Kawi 650 pump modified to fit 750 sx.. good splines /bearings make offer$$


    650 cases rod rash and small crank on underside $40 shipped obo


    650 cylinders needs sleeve . Make offer?


    Kawasaki x-2 driveshaft. Splines could be better but usable. $65 shipped obo


    Kawasaki x-2 trim /turn nozzle $45 shipped obo


    Kawi turn/trim off a 750 sit down. $40 shipped obo


    Also have some parts from an STX 1100 and Ultra 150 just ask.


    Prices are NOT firm. Make offers package deals welcome. Just want to move some of this.


    To many pics to post so pm with phone # and i can text detailed pics of whatever youre interested in.
  Today, 12:55 PM #2
    scottw090
    Re: Kawi 650/750 parts

    pmd
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 