Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Kawi 650/750 parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jan 2015 Location Miami Age 25 Posts 66 Kawi 650/750 parts Kawasaki 750 dual 40mm keihin carbs. I dont know what theyre off. $110 shipped obo





CLEAN 750 stator/front cover off a 93 750 sx $120 shipped obo





Good condition skat 9-17 big hub for Kawi 140mm pumps one small ding. $115 shipped obo





750 sx small pin cases. Some dings and dents from removing some frozen cylinders. $75 shipped obo





Milled kawi 750 head. Should get around 170-185 compression. I will have a 750 in the shop next week to confirm. $85 shippped obo





750 small pin flywheel. Good shape. Comes with flywheel key and bolt. $45 shipped obo





Kawi 650 keihin 38 setup from reeds to airbox. Really dirty but someone can save it. Reeds are good. And butterflys move free.

$80 shipped obo





Kawi 650 pump off an x-2 with skat #5 prop . Some corrosion but spins free and good splines. $130 shipped obo





Kawi 650 pump modified to fit 750 sx.. good splines /bearings make offer$$





650 cases rod rash and small crank on underside $40 shipped obo





650 cylinders needs sleeve . Make offer?





Kawasaki x-2 driveshaft. Splines could be better but usable. $65 shipped obo





Kawasaki x-2 trim /turn nozzle $45 shipped obo





Kawi turn/trim off a 750 sit down. $40 shipped obo





Also have some parts from an STX 1100 and Ultra 150 just ask.





Prices are NOT firm. Make offers package deals welcome. Just want to move some of this.





To many pics to post so pm with phone # and i can text detailed pics of whatever youre interested in. #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 376 Re: Kawi 650/750 parts pmd



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) mackjust1 Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules