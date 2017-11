Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550sx starter relay #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Sep 2015 Location Liberty Lake, WA Posts 208 550sx starter relay Looking for a starter relay for a 93 550sx. I found OEMs for like $85 online. And aftermarket ones for $10 or less. But pretty tough to find any reviews on the aftermarket relays.



Any suggestions where to get a reliable relay for a reasonable price?

Bill



Current ride is an almost stock 94 550SX BillCurrent ride is an almost stock 94 550SX

My JS550 build . - SOLD Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) AirJunky Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules