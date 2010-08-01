|
Top Dog
New Battery in a Box - Yuasa YTX-20L $60 - Los Angeles
I have a new battery in a box with a separate acid pack - which means it's NEVER been activated nor used.
YTX is a Maintenance Free AGM (Absorbed Glass Matt) type battery that is permanently sealed and doesn't leak. Also, it doesn't need any adding water.
YTX20 is a standard OEM battery for many brand pwc if not for all.
A new one sells for $100+.
Letting it go for $60.
