I have a new battery in a box with a separate acid pack - which means it's NEVER been activated nor used.
YTX is a Maintenance Free AGM (Absorbed Glass Matt) type battery that is permanently sealed and doesn't leak. Also, it doesn't need any adding water.
YTX20 is a standard OEM battery for many brand pwc if not for all.
A new one sells for $100+.
Letting it go for $60.