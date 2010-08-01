|
The ultimate ride event lake havasu arizona
West Coast Watercraft Club hosted "The Ultimate Ride Event" in conjunction with the IJSBA World Finals. We went on one of North America's greatest one-day watercraft rides via a guided trip from Lake Havasu (Site Six Launch Ramp), AZ, up the Colorado River, through the beautiful Topock Gorge to Pirate Cove Resort in Topock, California. Taking part of this special event includes; a guided ride up one of the most beautiful 25-mile stretches of water in the US. Lunch was held at Pirate Cove Resort. Three lucky winners received a mystery bag that had a Sand Docker anchor, Pro Rider Magazine, Manufacture apparel(Sea-Doo/Kawasaki/Yamaha) WCWCC shirt sticker, SFThreads embroidery hat and much more. Join us, It's worth making a vacation out of. Be a part of this gathering. Register as early as possible as reservations get filled quickly. BE RESPONSIBLE AND BOAT SMART FROM THE START! Media Sponsor links: Pirate Cove Resort: https://www.piratecoveresort.com/ Sea-Doo: https://www.sea-doo.com/ KAWASKI: https://www.kawasaki.com/ YAMAHA: https://www.yamahawaverunners.com/ RPM Racing Enterprises: http://www.rpmracingent.com/ Riva Racing: https://rivaracing.com/ Temecula Motorsports: https://temeculamotorsports.com/ Pro Rider Magazine: http://www.proridermag.com/ Sand Docker Anchors: http://mcsdzines.com/ Shadow Trailers: http://www.shadowtrailers.com/ Threads: http://store.sfthreads.com/ Works H20 Design: http://www.worksh2odesigns.com/ TOGETHER WE CAN DO MORE ADVENTURE AWAITS! JOIN TODAY: http://wcwcc.com/
