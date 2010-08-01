pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:08 PM #1
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    I dream skis Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Idaho/California
    Posts
    704

    FS teal green 650 kawi engine

    image.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpg
    Rare teal green 650 long block , from a 96 TS , last registered 99 , low hour perfect engine , 150 psi both holes , only one I have ever seen , includes green three bolt diverter exhaust manifold , green 38 kehin intake manifold , to complete the color change the original teal green 650 flywheel cover , also carb and f/a included , pistons and bore are flawless , exhaust ports have no stains or discoloration , very low hours , no electrical included , 700$ shipped in US
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 10:38 PM #2
    BLRider
    BLRider is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home BLRider's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    SE MI
    Age
    53
    Posts
    9,416

    Re: FS teal green 650 kawi engine

    Only the second one that I've seen. Bet it has a 20mm coupler too.
    Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 