Rare teal green 650 long block , from a 96 TS , last registered 99 , low hour perfect engine , 150 psi both holes , only one I have ever seen , includes green three bolt diverter exhaust manifold , green 38 kehin intake manifold , to complete the color change the original teal green 650 flywheel cover , also carb and f/a included , pistons and bore are flawless , exhaust ports have no stains or discoloration , very low hours , no electrical included , 700$ shipped in US