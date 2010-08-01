Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: FS teal green 650 kawi engine #1 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2016 Location Idaho/California Posts 704 FS teal green 650 kawi engine image.jpgimage.jpgimage.jpg

Rare teal green 650 long block , from a 96 TS , last registered 99 , low hour perfect engine , 150 psi both holes , only one I have ever seen , includes green three bolt diverter exhaust manifold , green 38 kehin intake manifold , to complete the color change the original teal green 650 flywheel cover , also carb and f/a included , pistons and bore are flawless , exhaust ports have no stains or discoloration , very low hours , no electrical included , 700$ shipped in US #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,416 Re: FS teal green 650 kawi engine Only the second one that I've seen. Bet it has a 20mm coupler too. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

