Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Grumpy Old Guy is the man #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,875 Grumpy Old Guy is the man Don hooked me up with the parts i needed for a great price and then even threw in some extras. What a great guy to talk to. Can't say enough about him. This this the second he came through for me when i was having trouble finding a part. 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules