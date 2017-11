Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB!! 2 550 sx pumps!!! #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2009 Location Kelowna BC Age 32 Posts 924 WTB!! 2 550 sx pumps!!! hi guys im looking for a couple 550 sx pumps, one is for a new friend (found him with a minty 91 with a shot pump collecting dust) and one for my own js conversion.



I only need the vein sections



I will also need 2 impellers one for a stock SX and the other for a limited mod js with an SX pump



Let me know what you have!! thanks guys! Last edited by Taynton; Today at 05:28 PM .

1989 JS 550__________Jet Sport scoop intake

Factory Half pipe______Jet Sport skegged rideplate

Skat-Trak 15.5* _______JRE quicksteer plate

bored nozzle__________JRE -2'' sub plate

honed pump__________JRE adjustable bars (0*)

OP steering nozzle_____VORTEX F/A

OP reduction nozzle____BCW intake,

SBN44 carb__________Jet Sport head

OP alu bedplate______Jet works FCV 1989 JS 550__________Jet Sport scoop intakeFactory Half pipe______Jet Sport skegged rideplateSkat-Trak 15.5* _______JRE quicksteer platebored nozzle__________JRE -2'' sub platehoned pump__________JRE adjustable bars (0*)OP steering nozzle_____VORTEX F/AOP reduction nozzle____BCW intake,SBN44 carb__________Jet Sport headOP alu bedplate______Jet works FCV Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules