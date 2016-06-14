Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Race ported 701 with Kawi intake #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2013 Location Dawsonville, GA Posts 110 Race ported 701 with Kawi intake These cases were welded back in 1993 before yamaha came out with the 62t. I rebuilt the engine in spring of 2016 with new crank seals, pistons (82mm), reeds, gaskets, etc. I have not put many hours on it since rebuild. Cylinder was ported by OSC racing. Has R&D intake and an ADA head. The ADA head is 6 years old and is in rough shape but it still functions. The carbs are 44 mikunis that were rebuilt when the engine was assembled. Engine comes with everything minus ebox, stator, and exhaust. The engine pulls really hard mid to top. Some of the pictures are from before I built the engine and shows the work that was done.





23472187_477494982649919_4024650461838528365_n.jpg23376536_477494909316593_7932110325597336544_n.jpg23434831_477494839316600_478175321826338805_n.jpg23517800_477494755983275_1672889373440588994_n.jpg20160614_174927.jpg20160614_174952.jpg20160614_180049.jpg20160614_180120.jpg20160614_175142.jpg20160614_175120.jpg20160614_175109.jpg20160614_175000.jpg $1100 OBO Sport Stock and Sport GP #346

-IPD Graphics -Lucas Oil

-Riva Racing -Jet Dynamics

