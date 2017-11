Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha parts.. Superjet #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2011 Location Wisconsin Age 21 Posts 613 Yamaha parts.. Superjet Looking for some parts..



Fuel fill -> gas tank rubber hose for round nose

1 superjet motor mount... A guy was nice enough to give me three free ones, need one more. (need bolts too)

Bedplate -> motor mount bolts

Intake grate bolts

Various motor/pump shims

Pump seal 144mm

OEM Squarenose waterbox. Will wait for the right deal, cant see spending more than 50-75 on this.

Possibly superjet gas tank. Again, if asking over $80, I'm fine waiting for the right deal. 1991 Superjet

2014 Superjet Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules