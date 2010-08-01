pxctoday

  Today, 02:28 PM #1
    hooka-2
    WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies

    I need two fuel pump blocks and cover plates to convert SBN 44 carbs from remote fuel pump to integrated fuel pump assemblies. Anybody got some old parts carbs (44 or 38 will work) laying around collecting dust. Shoot me a PM with price shipped.
  Today, 03:19 PM #2
    afraz1er
    Re: WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies

    I've got these:

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=477664

  Today, 03:42 PM #3
    hooka-2
    Re: WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies

    I've got these:

    http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=477664

    I can't tell in the pic but it looks like only one pump assembly for a triple carb set up? or is there 2 pump assemblies? I can't tell from the pic
  Today, 03:43 PM #4
    afraz1er
    Re: WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies

    I'm headed home now. I'll take a look.

