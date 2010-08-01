Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies #1 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,871 WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies I need two fuel pump blocks and cover plates to convert SBN 44 carbs from remote fuel pump to integrated fuel pump assemblies. Anybody got some old parts carbs (44 or 38 will work) laying around collecting dust. Shoot me a PM with price shipped. 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,567 Re: WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies I've got these:



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=477664



Sent from my XT1650 using Tapatalk - 03 Superjet - 1mm over bore, hooker 9/15, destroyer tubbies, carbon ride plate, cold fusion turn plate, quick steer mod, UMI bars, blowsion pole spring, jetmaniac girdled head, limited chamber b pipe

- 94 WB1 - protec ride plate and top loader, 61x61x (FOR SALE)

- 92 550sx - under construction

- SNSJ - dual 44sbn, protec girdled head, 735cc, 62t61x, cylinder ported by tim tynan, protec exhaust, bored nozzle, 10/16, worx 201 top loader #3 Top Dog Join Date Nov 2005 Location sebring florida Posts 1,871 Re: WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies Originally Posted by afraz1er Originally Posted by



http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=477664



Sent from my XT1650 using Tapatalk I've got these:Sent from my XT1650 using Tapatalk 90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1 #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2007 Location BOISE Posts 2,567 Re: WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies I'm headed home now. I'll take a look.



Sent from my XT1650 using Tapatalk - 03 Superjet - 1mm over bore, hooker 9/15, destroyer tubbies, carbon ride plate, cold fusion turn plate, quick steer mod, UMI bars, blowsion pole spring, jetmaniac girdled head, limited chamber b pipe

- 94 WB1 - protec ride plate and top loader, 61x61x (FOR SALE)

- 92 550sx - under construction

- SNSJ - dual 44sbn, protec girdled head, 735cc, 62t61x, cylinder ported by tim tynan, protec exhaust, bored nozzle, 10/16, worx 201 top loader Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules