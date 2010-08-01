|
|
-
Top Dog
WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies
I need two fuel pump blocks and cover plates to convert SBN 44 carbs from remote fuel pump to integrated fuel pump assemblies. Anybody got some old parts carbs (44 or 38 will work) laying around collecting dust. Shoot me a PM with price shipped.
90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies
I've got these:
http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.php?t=477664
Sent from my XT1650 using Tapatalk
- 03 Superjet - 1mm over bore, hooker 9/15, destroyer tubbies, carbon ride plate, cold fusion turn plate, quick steer mod, UMI bars, blowsion pole spring, jetmaniac girdled head, limited chamber b pipe
- 94 WB1 - protec ride plate and top loader, 61x61x (FOR SALE)
- 92 550sx - under construction
- SNSJ - dual 44sbn, protec girdled head, 735cc, 62t61x, cylinder ported by tim tynan, protec exhaust, bored nozzle, 10/16, worx 201 top loader
-
Top Dog
Re: WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies
I can't tell in the pic but it looks like only one pump assembly for a triple carb set up? or is there 2 pump assemblies? I can't tell from the pic
Originally Posted by afraz1er
90 X2 (750), 92 X2 (750), 93 X2 (750),93 X2 (750), 99 Ultra 150(sold) 1995 Waveblaster 1
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB Mikuni 44 or 38 fuel pump assemblies
I'm headed home now. I'll take a look.
Sent from my XT1650 using Tapatalk
- 03 Superjet - 1mm over bore, hooker 9/15, destroyer tubbies, carbon ride plate, cold fusion turn plate, quick steer mod, UMI bars, blowsion pole spring, jetmaniac girdled head, limited chamber b pipe
- 94 WB1 - protec ride plate and top loader, 61x61x (FOR SALE)
- 92 550sx - under construction
- SNSJ - dual 44sbn, protec girdled head, 735cc, 62t61x, cylinder ported by tim tynan, protec exhaust, bored nozzle, 10/16, worx 201 top loader
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules