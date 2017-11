Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Best 300sx conversion? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2010 Location new jersey Age 32 Posts 64 Best 300sx conversion? Hey guys I have a 92 300sx I was wondering how hard it is to put a 650 engine in it #2 Top Dog Join Date May 2014 Location Green Bay WI Age 29 Posts 1,727 Re: Best 300sx conversion? Lots of work, many have started, few have completed. -95 750SXI

-86 440 with PJS800 conversion

