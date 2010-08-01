pxctoday

  1. Today, 11:04 AM #1
    StuRat
    Dec 2014
    SRQ FL
    28
    309

    What else to do?? 750sx

    Trying to figure out the next avenue of mods for my 750sx, or if I should just call it finished?


    92 750sx

    Triton engineering head, freshly rebuilt top end

    Coffman 3 piece pipe with silencer (just sold my FP setup)

    SBN44 carb on a BCW racing intake

    aluminum handle pole


    4 degree bars and finger throttle


    shutoff lanyard

    bilge w/ switch

    ocean pro skeg plate

    westcoast scoop grate



    Ski runs great, was thinking maybe some jettrim? Not sure. I've made a few bucks recently and am just trying to get my ski to look a little nicer and if I can pick up some ponies along the way, awesome.
    1989 650sx - 750 SP swap, Mariner large chamber pipe / intake grate / rideplate / 4 deg JetWorks bars, finger throttle, custom paint, dual SBN38

    1992 750SX - AC alum pole, factory wet pipe, BCW intake, Ocean Pro rp, westcoast scoop, (soon) westcoast intake w. dual SBN44
  2. Today, 12:09 PM #2
    scottw090
    Jul 2015
    Huntsville AL
    373

    Re: What else to do?? 750sx

    sponsons
  3. Today, 12:13 PM #3
    Bionic racing
    Aug 2016
    Idaho/California
    703

    Re: What else to do?? 750sx

    There is a whole bunch of stuff to do to the rear of that ski that makes more difference to the overall performance that is not on your list ??
  4. Today, 12:26 PM #4
    2strokesmoke
    May 2011
    miami
    977

    Re: What else to do?? 750sx

    Which 750 cylinder is it? Original from 92 would make it a no casting #20 cylinder, best for bottom end. Could try a duel carb set up.
