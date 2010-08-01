Trying to figure out the next avenue of mods for my 750sx, or if I should just call it finished?
92 750sx
Triton engineering head, freshly rebuilt top end
Coffman 3 piece pipe with silencer (just sold my FP setup)
SBN44 carb on a BCW racing intake
aluminum handle pole
4 degree bars and finger throttle
shutoff lanyard
bilge w/ switch
ocean pro skeg plate
westcoast scoop grate
Ski runs great, was thinking maybe some jettrim? Not sure. I've made a few bucks recently and am just trying to get my ski to look a little nicer and if I can pick up some ponies along the way, awesome.