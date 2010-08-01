Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: What else to do?? 750sx #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 28 Posts 309 What else to do?? 750sx Trying to figure out the next avenue of mods for my 750sx, or if I should just call it finished?





92 750sx



Triton engineering head, freshly rebuilt top end



Coffman 3 piece pipe with silencer (just sold my FP setup)



SBN44 carb on a BCW racing intake



aluminum handle pole





4 degree bars and finger throttle





shutoff lanyard



bilge w/ switch



ocean pro skeg plate



westcoast scoop grate







Ski runs great, was thinking maybe some jettrim? Not sure. I've made a few bucks recently and am just trying to get my ski to look a little nicer and if I can pick up some ponies along the way, awesome. 1989 650sx - 750 SP swap, Mariner large chamber pipe / intake grate / rideplate / 4 deg JetWorks bars, finger throttle, custom paint, dual SBN38



1992 750SX - AC alum pole, factory wet pipe, BCW intake, Ocean Pro rp, westcoast scoop, (soon) westcoast intake w. dual SBN44 #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date Jul 2015 Location Huntsville AL Posts 373 Re: What else to do?? 750sx sponsons



>>>750sx restoration thread<<<



Which 750 cylinder is it? Original from 92 would make it a no casting #20 cylinder, best for bottom end. Could try a duel carb set up.

