Hey guys recently I had an exhaust coupler spilt and let about 2 litres of water inside the hull and wet the starter which killed it. Now I've replaced the starter, bendix, cdi, starter relay, voltage reg, spark plugs and ignition coil also have gone over all the wiring. All tests fine with tester and checked compression which is 155 each hole won't start with fuel down carbs or spark holes out of ideas had it at a shop and tested stator wires and within specs help me!!!!!

