Thread: custom b1 seat

  Today, 12:55 AM #1
    SBrider
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    santa barbara/redding
    Posts
    4,322
    Blog Entries
    1

    custom b1 seat

    this is one of my first custom fiberglass seats i have made, trying to fund new projects so its up for sale, its never been left outside, small rip in the hydro turf, does not come with the seat base, 160 plus shipping or 120 plus ship.. and you send me your old seat shell,
    and yes it does float also would trade for 155 low pitch prop or pump shoe
    IMG_1446.JPG.jpegIMG_1447.JPG.jpegIMG_1448.JPG.jpeg
  Today, 02:28 AM #2
    Yamabooeey
    Join Date
    Sep 2008
    Location
    City of Blasters
    Age
    53
    Posts
    7,160

    Re: custom b1 seat

    Got a nice Solas 12/16 155.
