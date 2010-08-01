Thread: Looking for....

|
Looking for....
A very slim 38mm flame arrestor, cant sit more than an inch and a half off the top of the carb. I think ocean pro made slim ones but will even take a 82-85 js550 stock round F/A. Let me know what you have, pictures are a plus!
I dream skis
Re: Looking for....
I will keep that in mind thanks, trying to find used first
