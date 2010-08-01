Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Looking for.... #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,583 Looking for.... A very slim 38mm flame arrestor, cant sit more than an inch and a half off the top of the carb. I think ocean pro made slim ones but will even take a 82-85 js550 stock round F/A. Let me know what you have, pictures are a plus!

#2 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 671 Re: Looking for.... https://www.blowsion.com/products/en...lame-arrestors #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,583 Re: Looking for.... I will keep that in mind thanks, trying to find used first

