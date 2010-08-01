pxctoday

Thread: Looking for....

  Yesterday, 09:53 PM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Looking for....

    A very slim 38mm flame arrestor, cant sit more than an inch and a half off the top of the carb. I think ocean pro made slim ones but will even take a 82-85 js550 stock round F/A. Let me know what you have, pictures are a plus!

  Yesterday, 11:46 PM
    JC-SuperJet
    Re: Looking for....

    https://www.blowsion.com/products/en...lame-arrestors
  Today, 12:14 AM
    Rushford_Ripper
    Re: Looking for....

    I will keep that in mind thanks, trying to find used first

