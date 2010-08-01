|
Parting Out Yamaha 2007 GP1300R
Parted out a 2007 GP1300R & have some good parts left over & selling cheap ....all parts are in good working order & came from a running ski. All prices are plus shipping. I am not looking to get rich & if you check OEM prices you will see these prices are a STEAL !!!
Rear Electric box complete with harness,no cut wires,plug & play......$75
ECU/CDI $250 New retail is $1700 !!!
Tilt sensor $15
OEM Starter $55 Will fit 1200 & 800
Complete throttle body & fuel inj setup,complete plug & play $250
OEM cyl head $50 no pits or dome damage.
Flywheel $45
Front stator cover with stator & ign pickups...plug & play $75
Midshaft & Coupler with Carrier Bearing Assy.....$65 ready to bolt in.
Side Cowling's painted Black $25 each shipping is not cheap due to size.
Glove box lid covered in 3M carbon fiber $40
4 OEM motor mounts $10 each
Stock Steering Stem Assy $25
Throttle Cable $25
PM me if you have a question or interested in a part.
