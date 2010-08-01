pxctoday

    Parting Out Yamaha 2007 GP1300R

    Parted out a 2007 GP1300R & have some good parts left over & selling cheap ....all parts are in good working order & came from a running ski. All prices are plus shipping. I am not looking to get rich & if you check OEM prices you will see these prices are a STEAL !!!

    Rear Electric box complete with harness,no cut wires,plug & play......$75

    ECU/CDI $250 New retail is $1700 !!!

    Tilt sensor $15

    OEM Starter $55 Will fit 1200 & 800

    Complete throttle body & fuel inj setup,complete plug & play $250

    OEM cyl head $50 no pits or dome damage.

    Flywheel $45

    Front stator cover with stator & ign pickups...plug & play $75

    Midshaft & Coupler with Carrier Bearing Assy.....$65 ready to bolt in.

    Side Cowling's painted Black $25 each shipping is not cheap due to size.

    Glove box lid covered in 3M carbon fiber $40

    4 OEM motor mounts $10 each

    Stock Steering Stem Assy $25

    Throttle Cable $25

    PM me if you have a question or interested in a part.
