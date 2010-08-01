Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Parting Out Yamaha 2007 GP1300R #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,803 Parting Out Yamaha 2007 GP1300R Parted out a 2007 GP1300R & have some good parts left over & selling cheap ....all parts are in good working order & came from a running ski. All prices are plus shipping. I am not looking to get rich & if you check OEM prices you will see these prices are a STEAL !!!



Rear Electric box complete with harness,no cut wires,plug & play......$75



ECU/CDI $250 New retail is $1700 !!!



Tilt sensor $15



OEM Starter $55 Will fit 1200 & 800



Complete throttle body & fuel inj setup,complete plug & play $250



OEM cyl head $50 no pits or dome damage.



Flywheel $45



Front stator cover with stator & ign pickups...plug & play $75



Midshaft & Coupler with Carrier Bearing Assy.....$65 ready to bolt in.



Side Cowling's painted Black $25 each shipping is not cheap due to size.



Glove box lid covered in 3M carbon fiber $40



4 OEM motor mounts $10 each



Stock Steering Stem Assy $25



Throttle Cable $25



