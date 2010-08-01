Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Mikuni Red Top 46mm Carburetors #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2005 Location Kaukauna Wisconsin Age 28 Posts 287 Mikuni Red Top 46mm Carburetors Up for sale is a Dual 46mm Mikuni Red Top Carburetors. I had these on my Kawasaki 800 and they absolutely ripped from Bottom to Top.



Here is my understanding of the history of these carbs: True CAD Designs was one of the, if not the first company to produce the annular discharge Mikuni SBN based carb, the "Red Top". This design changed hands to SRE and a third jet which protruded into the throat of the carb was added to the metering circuit. The design changed hands again to Jetworks, the third jet was abandoned, some internal modifications were made, and to this day these carbs are being produced as Blackjacks.



Carburetors - $320 shipped



R&D Intake Manifold with Speed Plate - $150 shipped



Both - $450 shipped Attached Images IMG_2236.JPG (1.53 MB, 15 views)

IMG_2236.JPG (1.53 MB, 15 views) IMG_2238.JPG (1.22 MB, 13 views)

IMG_2238.JPG (1.22 MB, 13 views) IMG_2242.JPG (1.36 MB, 16 views)

