Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: FS Yamaha GPR Hood Visor #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,799 FS Yamaha GPR Hood Visor I have a good used hood/visor for the GPR 800-1200-1300 Yamaha. Complete ready to bolt on,latch,hinge hardware.



It is in excellent condition. If you need a pic PM me & I will text you a pic. $75 plus shipping Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules