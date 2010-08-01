Regretfully I am selling my GP 1200. I built this back in the winter of 2014. I thought that I would be able to run buoys with it but that never really happened. All my riding friends live too far away! I might have 5-6 hours on the motor. I absolutely love this ski and it is a blast to ride. Very quick and in my opinion, handles great!
The motor (case/crank/cylinder) is actually 2014. When I sent the original 99' motor to Judge Motorsports, UPS lost it! (its a long story!) So Tim was able to get me brand new case, crank & cylinder. I would like to get $5000 for the ski.
Judge Motorsports built the entire motor
2014 OEM cases blueprinted
2014 OEM crank trued and welded
2014 OEM cylinder with pump gas porting
ADA head with pump gas domes
ProTec intake manifold matched to cases
R&D reed spacer
Moto Tassinari V-Force 3 Reed Valve System
OEM 44mm Mikini rebuilt and taper bored by Pro-Tec
Pro-Tec Frame arrestors with outerwears
1997 GP Expansion Chamber
1999 GP 800 hood
1997 GP 760 plastic pieces
Blowsion Sit down bars
ODI lock on grips
Pro-Tec Triger
Pro-Tec hydraulic trim system
Pro-Tec/Beach House sponsons
R&D intake grate
Pro-Tec steering noozle
OEM bluprinted pump
Solas XO prop/repitched by Judge
Pro-Tec trim tabs/stock ride plate
Exotic Signs custom vinyl kit (Greater Yamaha)
JetTrim custom high rise seat (you can wear shorts with this one!!)
Trued hull