Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1999 yamaha gp 1200 / judge motor #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2003 Location Freeport, PA Age 45 Posts 145 1999 yamaha gp 1200 / judge motor Regretfully I am selling my GP 1200. I built this back in the winter of 2014. I thought that I would be able to run buoys with it but that never really happened. All my riding friends live too far away! I might have 5-6 hours on the motor. I absolutely love this ski and it is a blast to ride. Very quick and in my opinion, handles great!

The motor (case/crank/cylinder) is actually 2014. When I sent the original 99' motor to Judge Motorsports, UPS lost it! (its a long story!) So Tim was able to get me brand new case, crank & cylinder. I would like to get $5000 for the ski.



Judge Motorsports built the entire motor

2014 OEM cases blueprinted

2014 OEM crank trued and welded

2014 OEM cylinder with pump gas porting

ADA head with pump gas domes

ProTec intake manifold matched to cases

R&D reed spacer

Moto Tassinari V-Force 3 Reed Valve System

OEM 44mm Mikini rebuilt and taper bored by Pro-Tec

Pro-Tec Frame arrestors with outerwears

1997 GP Expansion Chamber

1999 GP 800 hood

1997 GP 760 plastic pieces

Blowsion Sit down bars

ODI lock on grips

Pro-Tec Triger

Pro-Tec hydraulic trim system

Pro-Tec/Beach House sponsons

R&D intake grate

Pro-Tec steering noozle

OEM bluprinted pump

Solas XO prop/repitched by Judge

Pro-Tec trim tabs/stock ride plate

Exotic Signs custom vinyl kit (Greater Yamaha)

JetTrim custom high rise seat (you can wear shorts with this one!!)

Trued hull













95 B1 1100 stock

93 B1 62t with the usual stuff

99 GP 1200 Judged

98 STX 1100

94 SN

91 SN



I wish I had more time to use them! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2002 Location Blasterville, USA Age 46 Posts 8,345 Re: 1999 yamaha gp 1200 / judge motor Ive seen and ridden it. It is amazingly clean. Plus, Ryan is as good as they come.



Scottie



Best career accomplishment: Fatherhood



Proud Member of TEAM TFP!



