  Today, 07:57 PM #1
    undertaker
    undertaker is offline
    PWCToday Regular undertaker's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2003
    Location
    Freeport, PA
    Age
    45
    Posts
    145

    1999 yamaha gp 1200 / judge motor

    Regretfully I am selling my GP 1200. I built this back in the winter of 2014. I thought that I would be able to run buoys with it but that never really happened. All my riding friends live too far away! I might have 5-6 hours on the motor. I absolutely love this ski and it is a blast to ride. Very quick and in my opinion, handles great!
    The motor (case/crank/cylinder) is actually 2014. When I sent the original 99' motor to Judge Motorsports, UPS lost it! (its a long story!) So Tim was able to get me brand new case, crank & cylinder. I would like to get $5000 for the ski.

    Judge Motorsports built the entire motor
    2014 OEM cases blueprinted
    2014 OEM crank trued and welded
    2014 OEM cylinder with pump gas porting
    ADA head with pump gas domes
    ProTec intake manifold matched to cases
    R&D reed spacer
    Moto Tassinari V-Force 3 Reed Valve System
    OEM 44mm Mikini rebuilt and taper bored by Pro-Tec
    Pro-Tec Frame arrestors with outerwears
    1997 GP Expansion Chamber
    1999 GP 800 hood
    1997 GP 760 plastic pieces
    Blowsion Sit down bars
    ODI lock on grips
    Pro-Tec Triger
    Pro-Tec hydraulic trim system
    Pro-Tec/Beach House sponsons
    R&D intake grate
    Pro-Tec steering noozle
    OEM bluprinted pump
    Solas XO prop/repitched by Judge
    Pro-Tec trim tabs/stock ride plate
    Exotic Signs custom vinyl kit (Greater Yamaha)
    JetTrim custom high rise seat (you can wear shorts with this one!!)
    Trued hull
    96 B1 760 JAMed
    95 B1 1100 stock
    93 B1 62t with the usual stuff
    99 GP 1200 Judged
    98 STX 1100
    94 SN
    91 SN

    I wish I had more time to use them!
  Today, 10:00 PM #2
    Scottie Mac
    Scottie Mac is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Scottie Mac's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2002
    Location
    Blasterville, USA
    Age
    46
    Posts
    8,345

    Re: 1999 yamaha gp 1200 / judge motor

    Ive seen and ridden it. It is amazingly clean. Plus, Ryan is as good as they come.

    Scottie
    Those who have done the least in the sport are always the ones with the most to say.

    Best career accomplishment: Fatherhood

    Proud Member of TEAM TFP!

    Support those who support the sport!!!
    JAM Racing
    Judge Motorsports
    www.hotproductsusa.com
    www.optimaracing.com
    www.nynjapwc.com
    Judge Motorsports
    www.raddudesfi.com
    ProWatercraftracing.com
    www.ipdjetskigraphics.com
    ADA Racing
    Monster Motorsports
    A&R Performance

    Mmm........ a pizza sounds good right about now!
