beach rash on X2 how to fix
Hello guys,
have 89 X2 overall hull is good shape, but has the usual nicks from years of beaching. Not to deep at most 1/8" if that. What would best option ? Is the hull SMC or fiberglass ? Thought about a sanding out the nicks and spraying gel coat is possible.
