Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Help with cooling line routes on Coffman 3 piece and silencer 750sx #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 28 Posts 304 Help with cooling line routes on Coffman 3 piece and silencer 750sx IMG_6826.JPG



On the head pipe there's 3 fittings - 1 in and 2 out. Should I run one outlet to the muffler and one outlet to the stinger/pisser? Should I run an additional fitting on the head or something? No idea what I'm doing. 1989 650sx - 750 SP swap, Mariner large chamber pipe / intake grate / rideplate / 4 deg JetWorks bars, finger throttle, custom paint, dual SBN38



1992 750SX - AC alum pole, factory wet pipe, BCW intake, Ocean Pro rp, westcoast scoop, (soon) westcoast intake w. dual SBN44 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 53 Posts 9,408 Re: Help with cooling line routes on Coffman 3 piece and silencer 750sx The one under the Coffman name should go to a pisser, Coffman copied the original Kawi design then they dId that. Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 PWCToday Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 28 Posts 304 Re: Help with cooling line routes on Coffman 3 piece and silencer 750sx Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by The one under the Coffman name should go to a pisser, Coffman copied the original Kawi design then they dId that.



Cool. That actually really narrows it down. Thanks man 1989 650sx - 750 SP swap, Mariner large chamber pipe / intake grate / rideplate / 4 deg JetWorks bars, finger throttle, custom paint, dual SBN38



