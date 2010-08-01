Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Full Limited SXR 800 part out #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2016 Location California Posts 137 Full Limited SXR 800 part out Parting out my 800 limited to buy an SXR 1500. I'm finding that I need something that requires almost none of my spare time to get out to the water during the ski season. I built this ski last year with lots of new and barely used goods. Everything is in excellent shape and the boat is currently running. It's easier for me to text pics so if you are interested in anything just PM me for my number.



-TBM Lite Weight hood $650

-Boyeson EV intake system $350

-Novi Dual 48's with flower boosters (comes with Tau Ceti carbon top arrestors) $900

-04+ SXR Ignition with Advent CDI $550

-TBM girlded head with drop down 30cc domes $400

-Factory Dry Pipe with new orings and 650 coupler $550

-TDR power spray waterbox $150

-TBM scoop grate $150

-TBM ride plate (still in bag) $250

-Jettrim rail caps (still in bag, white) $175

-Solas 13/22.5 (repitched 14/23) $200

-Skat Trak mag pump and extended driveshaft (pump housing needs repair) $750

-Rebuilt SXR engine with about 20hrs, wiseco .50mm over pistons, rebuilt crank by Competive Crankshafts $1250 (recently powdercoated and repainted)

-OEM SXR driveshaft and pump $200

-OEM Hood with blowsion dry pipe insert $125

-TBM rear sponsors $120

-03 SXR Hull, currently registered, the entire ski was bone stock and barely ridden when I got my hands on it. OEM paint has some yellowing so it's no super pretty. $2000 #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 30 Posts 5,580 Re: Full Limited SXR 800 part out Pm sent on hood, also what kind of steering plate is on there?

#3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Oct 2013 Location funky town Age 85 Posts 5,805 Re: Full Limited SXR 800 part out Seconds on the hood...........



What color? Weight? I'm only here to make you mad







I'll tell your girl you said "hi".



