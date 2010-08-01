pxctoday

  1. Today, 03:14 PM #1
    Supdood
    Supdood is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    137

    Full Limited SXR 800 part out

    Parting out my 800 limited to buy an SXR 1500. I'm finding that I need something that requires almost none of my spare time to get out to the water during the ski season. I built this ski last year with lots of new and barely used goods. Everything is in excellent shape and the boat is currently running. It's easier for me to text pics so if you are interested in anything just PM me for my number.

    -TBM Lite Weight hood $650
    -Boyeson EV intake system $350
    -Novi Dual 48's with flower boosters (comes with Tau Ceti carbon top arrestors) $900
    -04+ SXR Ignition with Advent CDI $550
    -TBM girlded head with drop down 30cc domes $400
    -Factory Dry Pipe with new orings and 650 coupler $550
    -TDR power spray waterbox $150
    -TBM scoop grate $150
    -TBM ride plate (still in bag) $250
    -Jettrim rail caps (still in bag, white) $175
    -Solas 13/22.5 (repitched 14/23) $200
    -Skat Trak mag pump and extended driveshaft (pump housing needs repair) $750
    -Rebuilt SXR engine with about 20hrs, wiseco .50mm over pistons, rebuilt crank by Competive Crankshafts $1250 (recently powdercoated and repainted)
    -OEM SXR driveshaft and pump $200
    -OEM Hood with blowsion dry pipe insert $125
    -TBM rear sponsors $120
    -03 SXR Hull, currently registered, the entire ski was bone stock and barely ridden when I got my hands on it. OEM paint has some yellowing so it's no super pretty. $2000
  2. Today, 04:03 PM #2
    Rushford_Ripper
    Rushford_Ripper is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Rushford_Ripper's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2009
    Location
    Buffalo
    Age
    30
    Posts
    5,580

    Re: Full Limited SXR 800 part out

    Pm sent on hood, also what kind of steering plate is on there?

  3. Today, 04:18 PM #3
    whazguude
    whazguude is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
    Join Date
    Oct 2013
    Location
    funky town
    Age
    85
    Posts
    5,805

    Re: Full Limited SXR 800 part out

    Seconds on the hood...........

    What color? Weight?
    I'm only here to make you mad



    I'll tell your girl you said "hi".

  4. Today, 04:19 PM #4
    Supdood
    Supdood is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    California
    Posts
    137

    Re: Full Limited SXR 800 part out

    Hood is white. Steering plate is blowsion sealed bearing for SJ pole.
