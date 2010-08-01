So a little while back, I landed a pretty good deal on an 89 X2. All I had to do was ride it. Now it is getting cold so I figured Ill take this time to clean it up cause it is filthy. I started with the most prominent spot. The engine bay. I am the process of cleaning that up. In the meantime, I am thinking of ideas for the outside. It needs a simple patch job in the hood. Looks like something heavy fell on a corner and took a little chunk out. Then on to paint. It isnt factory paint on top and it is peeling. Is it a doable task for an average hands on person? I have never done real paint on anything. Also, is it worth paint matching the underside of the hull?
Thanks, Ben
(Photos are before and after a quick scrub. Deciding on either white bay or color match to whatever color I do outside.)