  1. Today, 02:08 PM #1
    TheLuky8
    TheLuky8 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Sep 2017
    Location
    Florida
    Posts
    7

    Restoring my X2 (kind of)

    So a little while back, I landed a pretty good deal on an 89 X2. All I had to do was ride it. Now it is getting cold so I figured Ill take this time to clean it up cause it is filthy. I started with the most prominent spot. The engine bay. I am the process of cleaning that up. In the meantime, I am thinking of ideas for the outside. It needs a simple patch job in the hood. Looks like something heavy fell on a corner and took a little chunk out. Then on to paint. It isnt factory paint on top and it is peeling. Is it a doable task for an average hands on person? I have never done real paint on anything. Also, is it worth paint matching the underside of the hull?

    Thanks, Ben

    (Photos are before and after a quick scrub. Deciding on either white bay or color match to whatever color I do outside.)
