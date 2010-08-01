Hull is in good shape. Mariner rideplate and intake grate, new turf, new reupholstered pads, new 4 degree bars, new finger throttle, shutoff lanyard, stock waterbox (1 extra included), stock bump rails / bumpers, primer, new steer cable, 750 ebox, 750 throttle cable, motor mounts in great shape
Set up for 750 swap. Just pulled my small pin off it today. Needs 650 pipe, 750 motor setup and youre good to go. FL title in my name
300 obo - just want it gone really. I have the front nose cowl piece it's just not on there.
IMG_6941.JPG
IMG_6940.JPG
IMG_6903.JPG