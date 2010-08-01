|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Group K ported 900 three cylinder ZXI STX engine
I'm selling a complete Kawi 900 engine with full electronics. The cylinder is still stock bore and was ported by Group K for a nice boost but also reliability. I ran ths motor for 7 seasons and it still runs perfect. I had this installed in a Yamaha FX1 and also have a B-pipe conversion for it if anyone wants to install this in a 750 or 800 hull. I don't want to ship the engine due to weight, so local sales only (or if you have a friend local that can ship to you?). If anyone is i terested in the B-pipe setup, i'll include it for an additional $500 with engine purchase. I will not sell B-pipe separately, please don't ask.
Looking for $800 for complete engine with electronics and carbs....drop it in and go.
I also have a brand new OEM crankshaft if you want to freshen it up. I'll include that for an additional $400.
Here's the build thread fir the ski this came from: http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threads/f-next-1.77277/
Last edited by covebound; Today at 09:42 PM.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules