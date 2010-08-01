pxctoday

    Group K ported 900 three cylinder ZXI STX engine

    I'm selling a complete Kawi 900 engine with full electronics. The cylinder is still stock bore and was ported by Group K for a nice boost but also reliability. I ran ths motor for 7 seasons and it still runs perfect. I had this installed in a Yamaha FX1 and also have a B-pipe conversion for it if anyone wants to install this in a 750 or 800 hull. I don't want to ship the engine due to weight, so local sales only (or if you have a friend local that can ship to you?). If anyone is i terested in the B-pipe setup, i'll include it for an additional $500 with engine purchase. I will not sell B-pipe separately, please don't ask.

    Looking for $800 for complete engine with electronics and carbs....drop it in and go.

    I also have a brand new OEM crankshaft if you want to freshen it up. I'll include that for an additional $400.

    Here's the build thread fir the ski this came from: http://www.x-h2o.com/index.php?threads/f-next-1.77277/
    Last edited by covebound; Today at 09:42 PM.
