WTB Carbs / parts 96 speedster 717 dual
looking for an old set of carbs I really just need a few pieces off them as the P.O. miss placed them, I trying to get boat back together.
missing the nuts/washers , springs and throttle levers for both carbs and the choke.
carbs are nice and clean inside
Thanks
eddie
