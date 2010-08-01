Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB Carbs / parts 96 speedster 717 dual #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2007 Location Cincinnati Ohio Age 36 Posts 407 WTB Carbs / parts 96 speedster 717 dual looking for an old set of carbs I really just need a few pieces off them as the P.O. miss placed them, I trying to get boat back together.



missing the nuts/washers , springs and throttle levers for both carbs and the choke.



carbs are nice and clean inside



Thanks

eddie Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules