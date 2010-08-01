Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo 951 Cranks #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2013 Location Greece Age 26 Posts 67 Seadoo 951 Cranks Good day to all,





I've been using all these years Hot Rods crankshafts and i amvery happy with the result.

A friend now is willing to get a lightened crankshaft from Crankworks and i was wondering if anyone ver has used one and if anyone knows how lighter than the OEM or Hot rod crank is it. Any picture would be apriciated as well. What are the gains next to the OEM one what would my friend expect.







Thank you all in advance

Anastasios Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules