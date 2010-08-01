|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Seadoo 951 Cranks
Good day to all,
I've been using all these years Hot Rods crankshafts and i amvery happy with the result.
A friend now is willing to get a lightened crankshaft from Crankworks and i was wondering if anyone ver has used one and if anyone knows how lighter than the OEM or Hot rod crank is it. Any picture would be apriciated as well. What are the gains next to the OEM one what would my friend expect.
Thank you all in advance
Anastasios
