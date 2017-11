Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seat Cover Install #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Discovery Bay Age 31 Posts 19 Seat Cover Install Asking for a friend... ha ha



What kind of staples did you all use? A friend of mine is looking to install a new seat cover on his X2 and they are not going into the plastic. He tried with and electric as well as pneumatic staple gun. I have a feeling the staples being used are wrong, so any insight is great. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules