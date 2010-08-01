pxctoday

  Today, 12:46 AM
    aburns445
    Jul 2014
    Salina,KS
    23
    60

    A few 440/550 things

    -Jetinetics Flame arrestor, just a little scrunched on the sides, comes with adapter for BN/SBN. $120 shipped

    -Ocean pro vortex flame arrestor, little dirty, just needs cleaned up. $45 shipped

    -Westcoast stainless pickups, ready to use, although they seem a little short, about an inch shorter than stock pickups. $60 shipped

