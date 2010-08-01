Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SJ parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2014 Location Salina,KS Age 23 Posts 60 SJ parts -I have an old West coast head, came off a running 6m6 read at 205 psi when removed, little dirty, some corrosion on top, needs some residual gasket material scraped off. $110



-Superjet 6m6/61x stator, never used still new in the box. $150 Attached Images received_1887278484617490.jpeg (323.0 KB, 1 views)

received_1887278484617490.jpeg (323.0 KB, 1 views) received_1887278501284155.jpeg (222.2 KB, 1 views)

received_1887278501284155.jpeg (222.2 KB, 1 views) received_1887278481284157.jpeg (221.2 KB, 1 views)

received_1887278481284157.jpeg (221.2 KB, 1 views) received_1887278527950819.jpeg (223.7 KB, 1 views)

received_1887278527950819.jpeg (223.7 KB, 1 views) received_1887280084617330.jpeg (239.1 KB, 2 views)

received_1887280084617330.jpeg (239.1 KB, 2 views) received_1887280081283997.jpeg (186.0 KB, 2 views)

received_1887280081283997.jpeg (186.0 KB, 2 views) received_1887279654617373.jpeg (258.8 KB, 2 views)

received_1887279654617373.jpeg (258.8 KB, 2 views) received_1887278904617448.jpeg (230.6 KB, 4 views)

received_1887278904617448.jpeg (230.6 KB, 4 views) received_1887278851284120.jpeg (121.1 KB, 1 views)

