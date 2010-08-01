Thread: SJ parts

|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
SJ parts
-I have an old West coast head, came off a running 6m6 read at 205 psi when removed, little dirty, some corrosion on top, needs some residual gasket material scraped off. $110
-Superjet 6m6/61x stator, never used still new in the box. $150
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules