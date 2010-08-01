|
Yamaha engine parts and electronic parts
Ive got two full Yamaha 62t 701, and a 650 6m6 engine with no core. The 62t engines have full electronics, and everything. Text or dm me with offers. Im selling the parts pretty cheap so just offer me something. My phone number is 7seven420037three8
Both Starters and 1 oil sending unit sold
2 38mm mikuni carbs
2 intake manifolds
2 sets of reeds
1 crank shaft
1 61x cylinder
1 62t cases
2 ebox
2 cdi
2 ignition coils
1 short block 145/150 compression good shape
Then little extras here and there that are on the engine
