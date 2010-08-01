pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 08:59 PM #1
    bendaggs
    bendaggs is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    68

    Yamaha engine parts and electronic parts

    0A647307-5CF6-4050-81D4-04F8E2E12C06.jpeg0A647307-5CF6-4050-81D4-04F8E2E12C06.jpeg4ADC24A1-B420-498B-B46C-09E0EACD8632.jpegED447D4F-D466-4AF2-A10B-9600CF4184BD.jpeg
    Ive got two full Yamaha 62t 701, and a 650 6m6 engine with no core. The 62t engines have full electronics, and everything. Text or dm me with offers. Im selling the parts pretty cheap so just offer me something. My phone number is 7seven420037three8
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:20 PM #2
    bendaggs
    bendaggs is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    68

    Re: Yamaha engine parts and electronic parts

    Both Starters and 1 oil sending unit sold
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:04 PM #3
    bendaggs
    bendaggs is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    68

    Re: Yamaha engine parts and electronic parts

    waterbox sold
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:15 PM #4
    bendaggs
    bendaggs is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    68

    Re: Yamaha engine parts and electronic parts

    2 38mm mikuni carbs
    2 intake manifolds
    2 sets of reeds
    1 crank shaft
    1 61x cylinder
    1 62t cases
    2 ebox
    2 cdi
    2 ignition coils
    1 short block 145/150 compression good shape
    Then little extras here and there that are on the engine
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 10:15 PM #5
    bendaggs
    bendaggs is online now
    PWCToday Regular
    Join Date
    Oct 2016
    Location
    Massachusetts
    Posts
    68

    Re: Yamaha engine parts and electronic parts

    2 stators
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)

  1. bendaggs

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 