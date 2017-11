Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 02 Honda Aquatrax F12 - Meter Combination - MFD - digital display question? #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Jul 2014 Location AZ Posts 161 02 Honda Aquatrax F12 - Meter Combination - MFD - digital display question? Does anyone know how I can light up this display ( 37100-HW1-681) safely for bench testing with a 12v battery. I have the service manual but I'm not seeing anything describing this procedure and I don't want to do anything to hurt the unit.



I've done this with MFD's from several other manufacturers so I could determine if the MFD was good but not sure on this Honda unit?



Thanks for any help! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) trxxx250r Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules